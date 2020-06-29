Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BET gave Burna Boy the award so peace can reign, he doesn’t deserve it – Nigerian lady fumes
News photo Black Berry Babes  - A Nigerian lady, @iam_mystiquee on Twitter, has slammed Burna Boy after he won BET’s Best International Act award.Burna Boy won the Best International Act for the second consecutive year, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to win the BET Awards back ...

21 hours ago
