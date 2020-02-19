

News at a Glance



B/Haram: Borno gov asks Imam to supplicate with qunut after Salat iWitness - Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno state. Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has declared Monday, February 24 for statewide fasting and prayers to salvage the state and the country against Boko Haram insurgency.



News Credibility Score: 21%



