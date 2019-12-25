

News at a Glance



B/Haram terrorists suffer more defeats as troops sustain counterinsurgency action in N/East NNN - NNN.COM.NG : The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday inflicted defeat on Book Haram insurgents in the area. The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col.



News Credibility Score: 61%



