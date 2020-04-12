

BIAFRA GROUP TO BUHARI: Allow Nigerians go about their businesses, there’s cure for COVID-19 Ripples - Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Nigerian’s go about their daily businesses because many are already dying of hunger.



News Credibility Score: 61%



