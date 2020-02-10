

News at a Glance



BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars Bella Naija - After the night is the what? Is the party! The awards season reached its end on Sunday night, with the Oscars, and to cap it off, our favourite celebrities went to party at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Of course, what’s an Hollywood party without ...



News Credibility Score: 81%



