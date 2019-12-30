

BOKO HARAM: Buhari’s govt to begin replacing military with police in the North East in 2020 Ripples Nigeria - The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas Obok, said on Monday the Federal Government would begin a gradual withdrawal of military operations in the North-East part of the country where the Boko Haram insurgency had plagued for about a decade.



