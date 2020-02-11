

News at a Glance



BOKO HARAM: Gov Zulum blames army over killing of 30 travelers in Borno Ripples - Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday held the military responsible for Sunday night’s attack on stranded travelers by Boko Haram militants in Auno town, near Maiduguri. At last 30 travelers were killed by the marauders who attacked the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



