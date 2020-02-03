Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BOSAN, Tinubu, Caution Against Vilification Of Judiciary
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The National Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu and the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) have cautioned against the undue vilification of the judiciary when people feel uncomfortable with its decisions.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


