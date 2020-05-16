

BRAZIL: 10 people killed during police raid to find drug kingpin in quarantined slum Ripples - Tragedy struck in the quarantined Complexo do Alemao neighbourhood in Brazil when police seeking a gang leader raided a cluster of poor neighbourhoods in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, clashing with residents and killing at least 10 people in the process.



News Credibility Score: 61%



