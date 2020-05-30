Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BREAKING – Britain “at very dangerous moment”, deputy chief medical officer says
Salone  - Britain is at a very dangerous moment as it starts to ease some of its lockdown measures, England’s deputy chief medical officer said on Saturday, warning that people would need to follow the guidelines and not “tear the pants out of it”.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Many dangers of Female Genital Mutilation - PM News, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria records highest COVID-19 cases in 24hrs - TVC News, 2 hours ago
3 Daystar LIVE Service 31st May 2020 - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
4 China Media, Hong Kong Government Bristle At Trump’s Pledges Of Curbs, Sanctions - Naija Olofofo, 2 hours ago
5 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez targeted by thieves as he loses three luxury watches in £500,000 raid at his penthouse - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Project Alert holds webinar on stemming domestic violence during lockdown - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
7 How security Officers are sabotaging Governor Wike, Obiano’s efforts on COVID-19 Crisis - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Kaduna Police Denies Fresh Attack, Killings In Southern Kaduna - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Uganda records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases - Velox News, 3 hours ago
10 White cop charged with murdering George Floyd ‘effectively on suicide watch’ in an isolated cell - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info