

News at a Glance



BREAKING – NNPC Redeploys Some Top Management Staff As Part Of Efforts To Reposition The Corporation Salone - With infromation reaching us, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has redeployed some top management staff as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency, and profitability.⁣ NNPC’s Group ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



