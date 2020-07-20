Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING! CBN restructures N7.8tn loans for 35,640 bank customers
News photo The Point  - The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, said that the apex bank had restructured N7.8trillion loans for 35,640 customers.

LDR: Banks Issue N3.3trn Credit To Economy Inside Business Online:
AMINA HUSSAINI, Abuja The Nigerian banking sector has issued a total N3.3 trillion to the economy as they continue to implement the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank had on July 3, 2019, directed ...


