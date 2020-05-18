|
|
|
|
|
1
|
COVID-19: Death toll reaches 319,108; confirmed cases now more than 4.8m globally as at 18th May 2020 - The Info Stride,
6 hours ago
|
2
|
Covid-19: Gov. Makinde Unveils Fruits, Spices That Boost Immunity - Prompt News,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Ganduje Cancels Sallah Festivities, Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers - Fresh News,
6 hours ago
|
4
|
I take hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19- Donald Trump - FR News,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
COVID-19: Ganduje amends Buhari’s lockdown directive, allows congregational prayers - Premium Times,
7 hours ago
|
6
|
WHO Begins Trial For COVID-19 Drug In Nigeria - Naija News,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
62-Year-Old Woman Dies In Struggle To Get COVID-19 Palliative In Rivers - Naija News,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
An Ocean City, Maryland, restaurant’s new tables have huge inner tubes that make social distancing look fun - Gistvile,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Oyo State Cannot Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings – Makinde - Oyo Gist,
7 hours ago
|
10
|
Simeon Nwakaudu’s death, a great loss – Dakuku Peterside - PM News,
7 hours ago