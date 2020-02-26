Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING! Operation Lafiya Dole Army Corporal Opens Fire, Kills Four Colleagues, Injures 2 Before Killing Self
News photo Authentic News Daily  - By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna AUTHENTIC News Daily gathered that there is mourning ongoing, as a  Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of ...

