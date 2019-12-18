Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


BREAKING| Supreme Court affirms Gov Udom’s Victory
News photo The Breaking Times  - The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. In a unanimous decision, the court dismissed the appeal brought by Mr Nsima Ekere of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Supreme Court upholds Governor Emmanuel’s victory Vanguard News:
The Supreme Court in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state. Continue reading BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Governor Emmanuel’s victory at Vanguard News.
Daily Times:
The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule. It dismissed the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the March 9, 2019 victory of Sule. Breaking: SCourt upholds Makinde as Oyo Gov The ...
Premium Times:
The court also ruled that the allegation of non-compliance brought against Mr Sanwo-Olu were not substantiated.
Ripples:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict that affirmed the elections of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. The party described it as the inevitable triumph of the will of the people ...
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. The unanimous judgment was delivered on Wednesday by Justice Paul Galinje. He held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the ...
Supreme Court upholds Abiodun, Udom, six other governors election The News Guru:
The Apex Court has upheld the re-election of Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State and the elections of six other governors on Wednesday. In the case of Katsina State, Justice Iyang Okoro, held that the appellant, Senator ...
The Will:
LS, December 18, (THEWILL) – The Apex Court has upheld the re-election of Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State and the elections of six other governors on Wednesday. In the case of Katsina State, Justice Iyang Okoro, held ...
Scan News Nigeria:
…Says Judgment is Triumph of The Peoples’ Will The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails Supreme Court’s affirmation of the election of Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, as inevitable triumph of the will of the people ...
247 U Reports:
Press Statement …Says Judgment is Triumph of The Peoples’ Will The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails Supreme Court’s affirmation ofthe election of Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde and Udom Emmanuel ofAkwa Ibom state, as inevitable triumph of the will ...
News Verge:
The Ogun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the victory of the state governor Dapo Abiodun as a validation of the popular saying that “when God says yes, no man can say no.” In a ...
Infotrust News:
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Udom Emmanuel as the governor of Akwa Ibom State. The unanimous judgment of the apex court, delivered by Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, dismissed the appeal challenging Emmanuel’s election.
NPO Reports:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the duly elected governor of Ogun State. This is as the apex court dismissed the appeal of Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), for lacking in merit.
City Voice:
By Ifeanyi Nwoko The Supreme Court in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state. The apex court in a judgment delivered on Wednesday  Dec. 18th, said the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...
Metro Watch:
The Supreme Court of Nigeria, Wednesday upheld the re-election of Mr. Udom Emmanuel as Governor of Akwa Ibom state.
Polis Online:
The Supreme court upheld the elections of eight governors on Wednesday. They are: Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) Bello Masari (Katsina) Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) David Umahi (Ebonyi) Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Nasir el- ...
Supreme Court affirms election of Dapo Abiodun as Ogun Governor Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, as the governor of the state, on the grounds that the appellant, Mr. Adekunle Akinlade, did not prove beyond reasonable doubts his allegations of substantial non- ...
Breaking! Supreme Court affirms El-Rufai’s election as Kaduna governor Nigeria Breaking News:
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Governor Nasir El-Rufai as Kaduna state Governor in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.


   More Picks
1 Lawan, Akande, Shettima Get New Appointments - Infotrust News, 2 hours ago
2 RCCG Pastor Kidnapped in Yola - This Day, 2 hours ago
3 Rivers APC to conduct congresses as court gives clearance - The Giant, 2 hours ago
4 Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu as DPR head - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 R. Kelly Denies Aaliyah ID Allegation in Court with New Plea - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
6 Google forks over additional $326M to Australian Tax Office - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Complete List Of Governors Supreme Court Ruled On Their Elections Today - Naija News, 3 hours ago
8 Senator Lawan heads APC reconciliatory committee - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Buhari approves deployment of permanent secretaries - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
10 Sowore: Malami orders return of case file to CJ - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info