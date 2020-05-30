Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BUHARI LOSES NEPHEW
Abuja Reporters  - PRESIDENT BUHARI LOSES NEPHEW IBRAHIM DAUDA President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead. Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Newzandar News:
Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has lost another nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda. Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness. The death [...]
Mandy News:
Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, nephew to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari died on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State. The death of Ibrahim Dauda was announced by Garba Shehu via Twitter. “I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family ...
The Guardian:
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda.
Metro Watch:
By Ismaila Chafe President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead. Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.
Point Blank News:
BUHARI “DEEPLY DEVASTATED” AFTER LOSING A NEPHEW IBRAHIM DAUDA President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead. Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.
Anaedo Online:
President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda to death. Ibrahim Duada died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.
The Bridge News:
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda. Lawan extends his condolences to the family of Alhaji Dauda, the Daura community, and the government and people ...
Gistvile:
President Buhari nephew, Ibrahim Dauda is dead.
President Buhari loses yet another nephew Nigerian Eye:
President Muhammadu Buhari has been hit with another bereavement as his nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.In a condolence message, President Buhari said the death has robbed the family ...
President Buhari loses another family member Online Nigeria:
Barely weeks after losing his uncle, President Muhammadu Buhari has lost another family member, this time, it was his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda. It would be recalled that on May 8, 2020, President Buhari lost his younger uncle, Alhaji Mutari Dauda ...
News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Ibrahim Dauda, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, is dead. In a statement on Saturday, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said Dauda died in Daura, Katsina state, following a prolonged illness.
Velox News:
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, after a protracted illness in Daura, Katsina State. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a ...


