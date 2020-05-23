Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BUHARI TO NIGERIANS: I understand your pain, COVID-19 lockdown won’t remain longer than necessary
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that the lockdown measures put in place by the Federal Government to check the spread of COVID-19 would not remain longer than necessary.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The Herald:
President Buhari in his Eid-el Fitri message has assured Nigerians that the lockdown will not be prolonged more than necessary.
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari says the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on people’s spiritual, social and economic lives.


