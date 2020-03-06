

BW Energy starts oil production from Tortue Phase 2, off Gabon Energy Mix Report - BW Energy has announced first oil from the Tortue Phase 2 field development project (Phase 2) in the Dussafu Marin Permit offshore Gabon. The Gamba well DTM-5H was successfully brought online as of 4 March, ahead of schedule.



