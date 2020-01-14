Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bad Weather: At Least 100 Dead In Pakistan
Naija News  - Snowfall and avalanches have left at least 100 dead and 90 injured in Pakistan in recent days, according to the latest report released Wednesday by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA). Pakistani Kashmir was the most affected region, with 76 ...

3 hours ago
1 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 27 mins ago
2 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 28 mins ago
3 Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking - The Nigeria Lawyer, 37 mins ago
4 Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out - Vanguard News, 40 mins ago
5 Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri - Today, 1 hour ago
6 JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return - Ripples, 1 hour ago
7 Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
8 Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue - NGG, 1 hour ago
10 Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT - Ripples, 1 hour ago
