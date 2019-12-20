Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bad advisers in Buhari’s govt threatening democracy –Useni
The Citizen  - A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd.), has said that the influence of bad advisers working under the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), constitutes a threat to good governance ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


1 Why Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be Super Eagles’ new home-ground – Amaju Pinnick - See Naija, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria is in a big hole as a nation – Theophilus Danjuma - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
3 Arik Air donates to SOS Village home - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Passenger convicted for smoking aboard Air Peace flight - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 $1.2m Malabu oil scandal: EFCC secures court order to detain ex-AGF Adoke - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Supreme Court judgement: Governor Ihedioha extends olive branch to Uche Nwosu - Today, 2 hours ago
7 US moves against Nigeria over rights violation - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Strictly’s Debbie McGee says she’s ‘stronger than ever’ after beating cancer – Mirror Online - Fuze, 2 hours ago
9 Oshiomhole: I’m Embarrassed When People Say I Want to Be Edo Godfather - This Day, 2 hours ago
10 Fake CBN Governor Emefiele Arrested By EFCC In Imo - 9ja News Arena, 3 hours ago
