Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Badagry LGA distributes 3,000 e-learning kits to students
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Badagry LGA distributes 3,000 e-learning kits to students Badagry Local Government Management on Wednesday distributed more than 3,000 customised e-learning kits to students writing their Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 27 mins ago
2 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 28 mins ago
3 Imo: Osinbajo not involved in Ihedioha’s sacking - The Nigeria Lawyer, 37 mins ago
4 Suspected Nigerian victim of Ukrainian plane crash speaks out - Vanguard News, 40 mins ago
5 Imo guber ruling: Uneasy calm envelopes Adamawa over fate of Ahmed Fintiri - Today, 1 hour ago
6 JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return - Ripples, 1 hour ago
7 Governor Willie Obiano Decorated With Knighthood By Pope Francis (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
8 Governorship poll: Uneasy calm in Adamawa ahead of Supreme Court’s ruling - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
9 George Akume Meets Father Mbaka Ahead Of Supreme Court judgement In Benue - NGG, 1 hour ago
10 Nigerian govt begins implementation of 7.5% VAT - Ripples, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info