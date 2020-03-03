Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Badagry Recorded 59,159 New Babies, 354 Deaths – NPC
The Herald  - The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday said that it recorded 59,159 births and 354 deaths in Badagry, Lagos State, between 2017 and 2019.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Imo Supreme Court judgement review was predictable – Oshiomhole - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
2 Coronavirus: Senate President’s urgent demand from Buhari - PM News, 1 hour ago
3 FIRS Targets N4trn Tax from Oil & Gas Firms - Prompt News, 1 hour ago
4 Mentally Challenged Man Stabs Pedestrian In Edo (Video) - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Italian coronavirus deaths jump to 79, cases climb above 2,500 - Nigerian Tribune, 1 hour ago
6 Shehu Sani Speaks On How To Fight Bandits - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Kwara Govt procures new fire fighting vehicle - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 We Didn’t Use Corps Members’ Allowance To Fight Coronavirus: NYSC - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria disease control agency boss quarantined, says Health Minister - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
10 Uzodinma Vs Ihedioha: Supreme Court Ruling Refreshing — Oshiomhole…… Calls For Amendment Of Electoral Laws - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
