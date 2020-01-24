

News at a Glance



Balarabe Musa attacks Tinubu, Gani Adams, Soyinka Nigerian Eye - Former Governor of Old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has criticised the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.He said Tinubu belongs to a government that is ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



