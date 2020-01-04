

Balogun Denies Positioning Son to Succeed Awujale of Ijebu Ode This Day - Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta Founder of FCMB Group Plc, Otunba Subomi Balogun at the weekend dispelled claims by some individuals that he was projecting one of his sons as a successor to the throne of Awujale of Ijebu-Ode. Balogun, an octogenarian and ...



