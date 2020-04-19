

News at a Glance



Bamgbose gives Buhari tips on who to appoint, says El-Rufai, Kingibe not fit – Ofofo - The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has given President Muhammadu Buhari tips on who to appoint as the replacement for his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Bamgbose noted that the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



