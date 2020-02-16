Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bandits Killed Katsina Farmers Out Of Revenge Because of What The Farmers Did To Them Earlier Says President Buhari, We Don’t Know The Cause of the Killings Says Police
Abiyamo  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says the killings that took place in Katsina over the weekend were done in retaliation of what the farmers had done to the bandits earlier.The police had on Saturday claimed they didn’t know the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Bandits Killed Katsina Farmers Out Of Revenge Because of What The Farmers Did To Them Earlier Says President Buhari, We Don’t Know The Cause of the Killings Says Police - Abiyamo, 7 hours ago
2 Nigerians are the Most Educated Group in America (Video) - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Rude Boy, Paul Okoye Performs In Uganda, Excites Crowd - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
4 Olakunle Churchill Sues Tonto Dike for Defamation, Demands N500m in Damages - Olisa TV, 7 hours ago
5 Why El-Rufai, Tinubu’s Ambitions Can’t Tear APC Apart In 2023 – Yobe State Governor - My Celebrity & I, 7 hours ago
6 Juventus 2 – 0 Brescia (Watch Here) - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
7 Alleged cultism: Police threaten showdown with NANS over planned protest in Ogun - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
8 3 Herdsmen Killed In Anambra, 2 Community Leaders Detained - Naija Loaded, 7 hours ago
9 Iran’s Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to US pressure for talks - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
10 Names Of Animals In Yoruba And Their English Meaning - Naija Choice, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info