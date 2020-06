Bandits kill District Head in Katsina state Nigerian Pilot - Suspected bandits have shot dead the District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Abu Atiku, 60, in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in ...



