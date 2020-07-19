Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bandits storm lawmakers home in Kano, abduct 17-year-old daughter
News photo Daily Post  - Gunmen at the early hours of Sunday abducted Juwairiyya Murtala, 17-years-old daughter of a member representing Danbatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Murtala Musa Kore at his country home.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Another Source

Kidnappers Abduct lawmakers Daughter in Kano Nigerian Pilot:
Some kidnappers on Sunday abducted a daughter of the member representing Danbatta Constituency in the Kano state House of Assembly, Murtala Musa Kore. It was gathered that the incident occurred around 2am on Sunday morning at the legislator’s home in ...


   More Picks
1 Malami, Take Nothing for Granted! - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
2 #Edo2020: Disregard Speculations, We Collected No dime From Party’s Representative – Imasogie - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 Interfering Of Attorney General Always Affects Our Investigation- Magu - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
4 Ned Nwoko’s reasons for marrying Regina Daniels, Nigeria’s first drive-in theatre experiment & other gists you don’t want to miss… - Ripples, 3 hours ago
5 Bandits storm lawmakers home in Kano, abduct 17-year-old daughter - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
6 Bayelsa West election: Political leaders affirm zoning arrangement - Today, 3 hours ago
7 My Mac Camera Is Not Working: Stay Calm and Follow This Expert Advice - Geek NG, 4 hours ago
8 Mob of women attack Nigerian footballer in Dubai after he rejects massage - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
9 Fisherman Catches Creepy Fish With Lips And Human-Like Teeth [Photos] - Kanyi Daily, 4 hours ago
10 Magu: Fighting corruption, not an economic policy – Peter Obi - Velox News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info