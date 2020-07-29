Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits wipe off family of 13 in Kogi
News photo The Nation  - By James Azania, Lokoja Thirteen members of the same family were on Wednesday killed by suspected bandits in an early morning attack in Agudu, a community in Bassa, Kogikoton-karfe LGA of Kogi State. Kogi Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba confirmed this ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Thirteen members of a family killed by bandits in Kogi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Tragedy struck in Agudu, a community in Bassa, KogiKoton-Karfe LGA of Kogi State on Wednesday, July 28, after suspected bandits stormed the community and killed 13 members of a family, a man and 12 of his children, leaving just a son as the only ...
Gunmen attack Kogi village, kill 13 family members The Punch:
Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday invaded Agbudu community in Kogi-Koton-Karfe Local Government area, killing 14 persons and injuring six. The state Police Commissioner, Ede Ayuba, ...
Bandits Attack Kogi Community, Kill 13 Family Members, Injure Six Others Sahara Reporters:
Some suspected bandits have invaded Agudu, Bassa community in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 14 persons, 13 from one family while six other persons were injured.
Unknown gunmen have killed 14 people, including 13 members of a family in Kogi News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Unknown gunmen have killed 14 people, including 13 members of a family, in Agbudu, Koton-Karfe local government area of Kogi state.  The incident happened around 2am on Wednesday. Ede Ayuba, Kogi police commissioner who ...
Gunmen kill 13 Kogi family members, one other Blueprint:
In a shocking revelation, gunmen killed some 14 persons, 13 of whom were members of the same family, while only a member of the family survived.
Tragedy befalls Kogi community as Bandits wipe off a family of 13 Naija on Point:
Suspected bandits who attacked Agudu, a community in Bassa, Kogikoton-karfe LGA of Kogi State in the early hours of Wednesday slaughtered thirteen members of the same family.
Kogi: Bandits wipe out family of 13 leaving one survivor First Reports:
Thirteen members of the same family have been killed by suspected bandits in Kogi State. One other person was also killed while six others were wounded in the Wednesday attack.
How Gunmen Shoot Family Of 13 Dead In Kogi iExclusive News:
Gunmen have shot 13 members of the same family dead in Agbudu, Kogi-Koton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State. Fourteen people were killed in the attack, with six persons serious injured.
Gunmen strike in Kogi community, kill 13 family members Wotzup NG:
Tragedy struck again in Kogi State following the killing of 14 persons in Agudu, Bassa community in Kogi Local Government Area by unknown gunmen.


