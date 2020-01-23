

News at a Glance



Bank Employee Arriagned for Allegedly Stealing N507,000 From Customer’s Account The Street Journal - A 33-year-old bank Information Technology (IT) expert , Olubayo Alli, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos for allegedly stealing N507,000 from a customer’s account. Alli, who lives in Lekki, Lagos State is charged with theft.



News Credibility Score: 41%



