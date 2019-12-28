Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Banker Was Insider Giving Details to Armed Robbers, Here Is What Police Discovered With First Bank Mpape Where Armed Robbers Were Trapped
Abiyamo
- The FCT Police Command has foiled an attempted robbery at a First Bank PLC branch in Mpape, a suburb of the capital city.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.
Daily Times:
The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person ...
NNN:
NNN.COM.NG : The Federal Capital Territory police said on Saturday that it has killed one person and arrested four suspects in a foiled bank robbery in Mpape area of the territory.
Blueprint:
The Nigerian police, Saturday lived up to expectation after their battle-ready men swung into action, and stopped armed who attempted to rob abank in Mpape, an Abuja suburb. The robbers finally surrendered to policemen from [...]
The Rainbow:
Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled a bank robbery in Mpape, a few metres from Maitama, Abuja. The police gunned down a suspect and arrested four others inside a branch of an old generation bank, a few minutes ago.
1st for Credible News:
Calm has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after dare-devil robbers stormed a bank earlier in the day. However, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command foiled the attempted robbery at a First Bank PLC branch in Mpape, Abuja. The spokesperson ...
I Don Sabi:
First Bank Nigeria, PLC has lauded the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army for their prompt response in foiling
Newsmakers:
Malik Yahya Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the proactive response of the police and army to the attack on a branch of First Bank in Abuja today.
Polis Online:
PHOTOS: Police foil bank robbery in Abuja
