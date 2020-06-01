Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banks To Operate Fully From Today – Nigerian Government
Diamond Celebrities  - The Federal Government has said banks in the country could resume ‘normal working hours’, effective June 2, The Punch reports. The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on ...

2 hours ago
 Another Source

Champion Newspapers:
The Nigerian Government on Monday ordered banks in the country to resume normal working hours. Buhari also announced that curfew in the country is now from 10pm to 4am.


   More Picks
1 Labour unions beg Kwara governor to 0pay N30,000 minimum wage - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
2 Facebook faces staff backlash over refusal to sanction Trump - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
3 COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gatherings - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
4 Ahmad Replaces Dozie As SCGN’s President, Board Chairman - The New Era News, 2 hours ago
5 Iconic Singer, Majek Fashek Dies at 58 - Global Excellence Online, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria announces date for resumption of domestic flights - Diamond Celebrities, 2 hours ago
7 Worshippers to wear masks as churches, mosques reopen - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 FG inaugurates NPA board, cautions against parallel management - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Labour opposes proposed N20,000 infrastructure maintenance fee for youths - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Police suppressing investigation in alleged N49m fraud, firm claims - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
