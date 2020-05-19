Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Banky W reveals he sacked his steward for stealing a can of beverage (Video)
News photo Ripples  - Music Executive cum R&B singer, Banky W aka ‘Mr Capable’ has revealed how he sacked his steward who had been caught stealing food items from his household on different occasions.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Photos Of Pirates Apprehended As Nigerian Navy Hijacks Chinese Vessel - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Covid-19 Pandemic: AKWA IBOM GOVT SLASHES SALARIES OF POLITICAL APPOINTEES BY 20%. - Flashpoint News, 4 hours ago
3 22-year-old coronavirus patient gives birth to twins in Lagos - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Why FG extended 2 weeks ‘gradual ease of lockdown’ – SGF - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
5 Emmanuel Dennis: Why I performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration at Santiago Bernabeu - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
6 Buhari’s nominee for Federal Character Commission job is dead - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 Parents Find Son Abducted In Hotel 32 Years Ago - News Break, 5 hours ago
8 BTS, Fleetwood Mac And Lewis Capaldi: 5 Releases Making Waves On The U.K. Albums Chart – Forbes - Fuze, 5 hours ago
9 Abuja Court Asked To Remove Omo-Agege As Deputy President Of Nigeria’s Senate Over Forgery In United States - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
10 Crown FC warns staff against anti-club antics - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info