Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Barca fans prefer Jurgen Klopp to Pep Guardiola as Ernesto Valverde replacement
Today  - Barcelona fans have picked Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of Pep Guardiola to replace current boss Ernesto Valverde, a poll has revealed.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Sudan Sentences 27 to Death for Torturing, Killing Protester During Uprising - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Kano to begin N30,000 minimum wage payment - TV360 Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Woman Found Guilty Of Lying That She Was Gang-raped - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki (Photos+Video) - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 FIRS announces new tax clearance certificate regime - Today, 2 hours ago
6 El-Zakzaky’s Fate Not In El-Rufai’s Hands, Shiites Reply FG - Concise News, 2 hours ago
7 Busola Dakolo, Otedola, Others Make This Day’s ‘Game Changers’ List - Concise News, 2 hours ago
8 Confusion as Nigerian Military armoured tank explodes in Damaturu - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
9 Man kills own children, injures another in Ebonyi - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 True Muslims will not take anyone’s life – Apostle Suleman attacks ISWAP - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info