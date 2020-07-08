Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barcelona vs Espanyol: Setien releases squad for La Liga clash
News photo Newzandar News  - Barcelona manager, Quique Setién, has named his squad that will tackle Espanyol on Wednesday night. Setien released a list of twenty-three players to face Espanyol [...]

4 hours ago
Espanyol set to fight for survival against Barcelona in the Catalan derby FC Naija:
Espanyol will face Barcelona in the Catalan derby at the Camp Nou with the host aiming to wrestle the La Liga title from arch-rivals Real Madrid while Espanyol is fighting to avoid relegation to the Segunda division.
Barcelona vs Espanyol: Setien releases squad for La Liga clash Ogene African:
SPAIN – Barcelona manager, Quique Setién, has named his squad that will tackle Espanyol on Wednesday night. Setien released a list of twenty-three players to face Espanyol at Camp Nou in a post through Barcelona’s official website.


