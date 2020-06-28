Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Barkley Is Reaping The Reward Of His Hardwork In Training – Lampard
The Info Stride
- Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has come out to hail Ross Barkley for his goal vs Leicester City in the FA Cup. Lampard recently revealed that the midfielder is reaping the reward of his hard work in training.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea reached the semi-finals on Sunday as midfielder Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a deserved 1-0 victory at faltering Leicester City. Barkley, one
Naija Loaded:
Ross Barkley came off the bench to send Chelsea to Wembley as manager Frank Lampard’s half-time changes transformed this FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester City. The Foxes held sway in...
NNN:
Cup Leicester, June 28, 2020 Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea reached the semi-finals on Sunday as midfielder Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a deserved 1-0 victory at faltering Leicester City. Barkley, one of the three changes Manager ...
The Eagle Online:
Barkley maintained his cup form for Chelsea, having netted in previous rounds against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.
GQ Buzz:
Chelsea midfielder, Barkley strike sends Chelsea into FA Cup semis after crushing Leicester City out of the competition in 0 – 1 win.
Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has criticized his players despite a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Ross Barkley scored a second-half winner, as the Blues booked their spot in the last four, where they take ...
Sidomex Entertainment:
Ross Barkley came on as a substitute to fire Chelsea into the semi-final of the FA Cup with his 63rd-minute strike as manager Frank Lampard’s half-time changes transformed th FA Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium. Chelsea was on the back foot ...
Within Nigeria:
Ross Barkley’s second-half goal was enough to send Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals, beating Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. The result will come as a relief for Frank Lampard after a sloppy first half in which Leicester took advantage of ...
Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT A second-half goal by substitute Ross Barkeley has sent Chelsea to FA Cup semi-finals. Barkley broke the hearts of Leicester City fans, hoping to [...]
