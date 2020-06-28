Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Barkley strike sees Blues through to FA Cup semi-final
News photo Within Nigeria  - Ross Barkley’s second-half goal was enough to send Chelsea into the FA Cup semi-finals, beating Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. The result will come as a relief for Frank Lampard after a sloppy first half in which Leicester took advantage of ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Ross Barkley Strike Sends Chelsea Into FA Cup Semi-Finals The Herald:
Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea reached the semi-finals on Sunday as midfielder Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a deserved 1-0 victory at
Barkley fires Chelsea into FA Cup semi-final The Eagle Online:
Barkley maintained his cup form for Chelsea, having netted in previous rounds against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.
FA Cup: Lampard Blasts Chelsea Players After Qualifying For Semi-Finals GL Trends:
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has criticized his players despite a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Ross Barkley scored a second-half winner, as the Blues booked their spot in the last four, where they take on ...
FA Cup: Lampard blasts Chelsea players after qualifying for semi-finals Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has criticized his players despite a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Ross Barkley scored a second-half winner, as the Blues booked their spot in the last four, where they take ...


