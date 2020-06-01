Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Basketball legend Jordan “pained and plain angry” over George Floyd’s death
News photo NNN  - Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan expressed his grief and outrage over the death of George Floyd on Sunday. African American Floyd died early this week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


