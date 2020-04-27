

News at a Glance



Basketball player, Teshaun Hightower charged with murder Linda Ikeji Blog - Tulane basketball player, Teshaun Hightower has been arrested and charged with murder in Georgia days after he declared for the NBA Draft. According to The Times-PicayuneNew Orleans Advocate, 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was charged with murder, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



