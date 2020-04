News at a Glance



Basketballer Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder NNX - 21-year old, Teshaun Hightower, who plays as a guard on the Tulane University basketball team, in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long earlier ...



News Credibility Score: 21%