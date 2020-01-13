Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bauchi Governor hospitalised in UK
News photo The Eagle Online  - This was disclosed on Monday by Mohammed’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado.

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been hospitalised in London, United Kingdom for an undisclosed illness. The governor made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, today January 13th.
Bauchi Governor Lands In London Hospital Over Undisclosed Ailment Information Nigeria:
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has been hospitalized in London over an...
Abiyamo:
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has been hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.
PM News:
Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed illness as his APC rival, Mohammed Abubakar seeks to topple him in the Supreme Court.
Nigerian Governor hospitalised in London The News Guru:
Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed illness. This was revealed in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mukhtar Gidado. The governor’s message was aimed at reassuring the ...
Nigerian Watch:
BAUCHI State’s Governor Bala Mohammed has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed ailment in what has become the latest incidence of a Nigerian public official seeking medical treatment in the UK. Traditionally, the UK has always been a ...
Mega News:
Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has been hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.


