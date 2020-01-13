Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Bauchi Governor hospitalised in UK
The Eagle Online
- This was disclosed on Monday by Mohammed’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been hospitalised in London, United Kingdom for an undisclosed illness. The governor made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, today January 13th.
Information Nigeria:
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has been hospitalized in London over an...
Abiyamo:
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has been hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.
PM News:
Bauchi State Governor Bala Muhammed has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed illness as his APC rival, Mohammed Abubakar seeks to topple him in the Supreme Court.
The News Guru:
Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed illness. This was revealed in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mukhtar Gidado. The governor’s message was aimed at reassuring the ...
Nigerian Watch:
BAUCHI State’s Governor Bala Mohammed has been hospitalised in London for an undisclosed ailment in what has become the latest incidence of a Nigerian public official seeking medical treatment in the UK. Traditionally, the UK has always been a ...
Mega News:
Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has been hospitalized in London for an undisclosed illness.
More Picks
1
BREAKING| All Passengers Die In Enugu Auto-Crash -
The Breaking Times,
41 mins ago
2
Group tasks petroleum minister on passage of Petroleum Industry Bill -
Nigerian Tribune,
41 mins ago
3
AbdulRazaq meets Buhari, intimates him of challenges inherited -
The Eagle Online,
47 mins ago
4
Road projects: We won’t demolish properties without engaging owners —Makinde -
The Eagle Online,
1 hour ago
5
Man hangs himself, after smashing his 2-yr-old Son to death over misunderstanding with wife -
Julia Blaise Blog,
1 hour ago
6
NUT to meet Buhari over 65-year retirement age for teachers -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
7
Senator Omo-Agege denies ‘court conviction’ in USA -
Today,
1 hour ago
8
Queen agrees Prince Harry, Meghan can now go -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 hour ago
9
Trailer crushes commercial motorcyclist, passenger to death in Delta -
Within Nigeria,
1 hour ago
10
See Photos Of Eight Suspected Yahoo-boys Arrested Alongside Their Cars In Ibadan -
Tori News,
2 hours ago
