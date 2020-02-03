

News at a Glance



Bauchi State: Now that gubernatorial litigation is over – By Sanusi Muhammad 247 U Reports - From Narabi – Toro local government area, to Lariski-Kirfi local government area, to Gololo-Gamawa local government area to Bogoro-Bogoro local government area, all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporting members in Bauchi State had a breath of fresh ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



