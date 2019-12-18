

News at a Glance



Bauchi communities urge government to support EU-UNICEF medical outreach Vanguard News - By Charly Agwam – Bauchi Residents of communities in Ganjuwa and Ningi local government areas have called on Bauchi state government to provide more support for EU-UNICEF sponsored medical outreaches in Hard-To-Reach communities for sustainable outcomes ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



