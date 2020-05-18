Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bauchi records two more deaths from COVID-19
Premium Times  - Bauchi State has recorded five deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19.

1 COVID-19: Death toll reaches 319,108; confirmed cases now more than 4.8m globally as at 18th May 2020 - The Info Stride, 6 hours ago
2 Covid-19: Gov. Makinde Unveils Fruits, Spices That Boost Immunity - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
3 Ganduje Cancels Sallah Festivities, Grants Conduct Of Eid Prayers - Fresh News, 6 hours ago
4 I take hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19- Donald Trump - FR News, 6 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Ganduje amends Buhari’s lockdown directive, allows congregational prayers - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
6 WHO Begins Trial For COVID-19 Drug In Nigeria - Naija News, 7 hours ago
7 62-Year-Old Woman Dies In Struggle To Get COVID-19 Palliative In Rivers - Naija News, 7 hours ago
8 An Ocean City, Maryland, restaurant’s new tables have huge inner tubes that make social distancing look fun - Gistvile, 7 hours ago
9 Oyo State Cannot Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings – Makinde ﻿ - Oyo Gist, 7 hours ago
10 Simeon Nwakaudu’s death, a great loss – Dakuku Peterside - PM News, 7 hours ago
