

News at a Glance



Bayelsa: APC declares Diri illegitimate, give reasons See Naija - The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, on Wednesday, described the state Governor, Douye Diri as an “illegitimate governor.” APC made the remark while insisting that Diri was not duly elected by the people of the state, hence he will ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



