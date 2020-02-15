

News at a Glance



Bayelsa: APC youth leader, Igudia asks Oshiomhole to resign Vanguard News - A youth leader and former aspirant for South-South zonal Youth Leader at the 2018 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Donald Igudia, yesterday called on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



