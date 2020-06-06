Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Bayelsa Dep Gov NYSC Certificate Saga, Sylva And DSS Credibility Crisis
Point Blank News  - By William Jumbo Since its creation 34 years ago, on 5th June 1986, the credibility of the Department of State Security (DSS) has never been called to question as it…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
4 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 New York Lifts Curfew A Day Early After Peaceful Night Of Protests - The Herald, 2 hours ago
6 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
10 How Dangote, Oba of Benin, others failed to reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole – Osunbor - Mega News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info