Bayelsa: Diri Performs Thanksgiving, Donates N40m Supreme Court Award To Church The Nigeria Lawyer - Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has donated the N40 million awarded by the Supreme Court to him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the church to promote the work of God. The apex court had on Wednesday fined Afe Babalola (SAN) ...



