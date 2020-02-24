

News at a Glance



Bayelsa Governorship: APC Urges Supreme Court To Reverse Decision Sacking David Lyon The Trent - The All Progressives Congress, APC, has returned to the Supreme Court with an application urging the court to reverse its decision disqualifying its candidate in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State, Lyon David Pereworimin. The APC, in an ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



