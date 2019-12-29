

News at a Glance



Bayelsa Guber Appeal: Scandal As Judge Hides Copies of Own Judgement Point Blank News - Eight days after delivering judgement on an appeal filed by Bayelsa State deputy governor-elect, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo over his eligibility to contest the November 16 governorship election, the Court of…



News Credibility Score: 92%



